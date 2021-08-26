Baltimore woman confesses to murdering her two children, 6 and 8, found decomposing at home

A 28-year-old woman allegedly murdered her young children and left their decomposing bodies in their Baltimore apartment. A neighbor smelled it and called police.

Officers responded to the apartment Tuesday and found the remains of two children, later identified as 6-year-old Da’Neira Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas Jr., in separate bedrooms,, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

A day later, their mother, Jamerria Hall, confessed to killing them.

“This is an unfathomable gut-wrenching tragedy,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference Wednesday. “Davin and Da’Neira, who are 6 and 8, should be starting school, like the rest of the kids in the city.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said investigators are still working through the crime scene to determine what happened.

A cause of death has not been publicly reported.

Questions also arose about Hall’s past, particularly three years ago when she set fire to a stack of mementos, including photographs, that she had arranged on the couch in her mother’s apartment, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Hall allegedly cut the wires and removed the batteries from the smoke detectors, set the fire and then fled with Davin and Da’Neira. Police tracked them down to Northwest Hospital, where she had admitted herself.

Hall pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and the lives of her children, and received a five-year sentence with all but one year suspended, as well as a $3,000 fine for the damage.

That same year, she gained full custody of the children after their father failed to show up in court.

Harrison said it’s unclear if Child Protective Services was involved at all after the 2018 incident.

“The tragic deaths of these two beautiful young people will be carefully and very thoroughly reviewed,” the mayor said at Wednesday’s press conference. “We have to and we will close any gap that enables tragedies like this to occur.”

Charges for Hall have not yet been announced.