Baltimore woman convicted after 9-year-old grandson fatally shoots 15-year-old neighbor

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman was found guilty of two charges stemming from a shooting on Aug. 6, 2022, when her 9-year-old grandson used her handgun to fatally shoot a 15-year-old neighbor.

April Gaskins, 55, was convicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court Tuesday of reckless endangerment and firearm access by a minor. She faces six years of prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 14, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Nykayla Strawder stopped on her front porch in Southwest Baltimore’s Edmondson Village neighborhood to talk with friends when the 9-year-old shot her once in the head, dropped the gun and ran away, police said at the time. Police also said the shooting was accidental.

“How do you not notice your gun was missing? There is no excuse — knowing there’s a child in the home and not keeping your gun hidden,” Strawder’s father Dontay Jones told The Baltimore Sun in the days following the shooting.

The 9-year-old was “showing off a gun” prior to the shooting, according to the State Attorney’s Office, and Gaskins, a licensed security guard, told investigators she stored the handgun on the floor of the closet in her bedroom, where her grandson often watched television.

“Responsible gun ownership and proper gun storage are paramount to keeping our children safe,” State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said in a news release. “This case highlights the dire consequences when people are careless with deadly weapons and my commitment to holding parents and guardians accountable for the actions of their children, especially in cases involving gun violence.”

This case was a bench trial adjudicated by Judge Barry G. Williams, who will also oversee sentencing in September.

