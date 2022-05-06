Baltimore woman faces assault charge after man dragged 50 feet by vehicle in Newark

A Baltimore woman was charged with a felony in Licking County after a man was dragged from her vehicle.

Chelsea L. Needles, 29, of Baltimore, was charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Newark police were called to an apartment on North 10th Street on May 1 for an assault. Upon arrival, officers reported finding a man laying in the road, bleeding from his head. He was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

What did the police report allege?

Police said witnesses reported he and Needles were arguing outside the apartment. Witnesses said Needles remained in her vehicle and the victim had leaned on the open driver's door with him arm around the window frame.

"At some point the defendant tried to close the door but (the victim) was in the way," the complaint stated. "The defendant then quickly accelerated while (the victim) was still on the door. (The victim) was dragged approximately 50 feet before he fell off the vehicle)."

Police said Needles allegedly drove away from the scene and didn't return.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, Needles faces up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Baltimore woman charged in Licking County assault