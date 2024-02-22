Baltimore woman founds nonprofit to prepare young people for post-high school life

It took two conversations in Tonee Lawson’s life to inspire her to start her own nonprofit dedicated to helping Baltimore’s youth. The first involved her friends recognizing talents and leadership skills she didn’t even know she had. That gave her the confidence she needed. The second involved a young girl, about to start high school, discussing her future career. “She ended up saying no one from Baltimore ever makes it,” Lawson recalled. That gave her the motivation she needed.

