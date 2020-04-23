Balyo SA (EPA:BALYO) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 19%

The analysts covering Balyo SA (EPA:BALYO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering Balyo is for revenues of €20m in 2020, implying a measurable 3.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around €0.43. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €24m and losses of €0.40 per share in 2020. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

View our latest analysis for Balyo

ENXTPA:BALYO Past and Future Earnings April 23rd 2020 More

There was no major change to the consensus price target of €1.60, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Balyo, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €1.80 and the most bearish at €1.40 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 36% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.3% next year. It's pretty clear that Balyo's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Balyo's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Balyo after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Balyo analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.