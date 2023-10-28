BAM! 2023 kicks off STEAMfest | October 27, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.

TechCrunch

TwitchCon 2023 closed out a tense year for the platform, which was punctuated by rounds of layoffs, unpopular policy decisions and the sting of competitors poaching major streamers with glitzy non-exclusive deals and more favorable revenue splits. Twitch managed to mend its fraught relationship with its community by walking back several controversial policy decisions in the months leading up to TwitchCon. During the event’s opening ceremony, the company offered an olive branch to its streamers by announcing that it would allow simulcasting to any other livestreaming service.