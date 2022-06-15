Bam Margera missing in Florida after leaving rehab facility

Authorities in Florida are looking for Bam Margera after he fled a rehab facility on Monday, according to a police report from the Delray Beach Police Department obtained by CBS News.

On Monday, the manager of a rehab facility called police because Margera left, even though he was at the facility under a court order and he was not authorized to leave. The manager told police Margera said he was unsatisfied with the facility's treatment and that he was going to check himself into a different one.

The former MTV "Jackass" star, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, left in a black Honda sedan, the manager said.

He was brought into the facility earlier this year under the court ordered Marchman Act, which provides emergency assistance and temporary detention for individuals requiring substance abuse evaluation and treatment in the state of Florida, the manager told police.

Margera did not appear to harm himself or others, but the staff was concerned that he left the facility while under the court order. The manager of the facility could not provide further information on Margera's whereabouts, and police were unable to find him.

On Tuesday, Margera posted a photo of himself and another man, who he claimed to be his new alcohol anonymous sponsor.

Margera, who was a professional skateboarder, often posts videos of his skateboarding and his family on Instagram. In May, he posted that he completed a year of treatment in Florida. Earlier this month, he posted that he broke his wrist while skateboarding.

Delray Beach is a coastal city located in southeast Florida, just north of Boca Raton.

