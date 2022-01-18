🌱 Bama Cheer Title + Fatal Northport Shooting + COVID Updates

Happy Tuesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on in Tuscaloosa today.

Update on Coaling shooting.

Tuscaloosa celebrates MLK Day.

Winter weather updates.

First, today's weather: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 55 | Low: 42.

Our Shout Out for this Tuesday morning goes to Alabama cheerleading, after the squad took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship Sunday evening at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. (More)



A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest Monday on Valley Hills Drive in Northport, prompting an investigation by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. (Tuscaloosa Patch) People across Tuscaloosa gathered on Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. by marching from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to City Hall as part of the annual MLK Unity March. (Tim Reid, CBS 42) The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has taken a woman into custody and charged her with attempted murder after a man was shot Monday on Dudley Road in Coaling. (Tuscaloosa Patch) DCH Health System reported a total of 116 inpatients testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday, which marks the highest single-day total for the Tuscaloosa health care provider since Sept. 26, 2021. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa County School System has added two more schools to its list of closures for Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreaks among faculty and staff, coupled with a dire shortage of substitutes. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Foraging 101 @ Jerry Tingle Activity Center (More)

UA Early College Tuscaloosa Information Reception @ Bryant Conference Center (More)

Vance hiring fair (More)

- Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship (WBRC Fox 6)

- Alabama linebacker recognized as freshman All-American (Mike Rodak, Al.com)

- Christian Harris Officially Declares For NFL Draft (Jacob Harrison, Tuscaloosa Thread)



- Regions Bank promotes from within for head of corporate development role (AJ O'Leary, Birmingham Business Journal)

- U.S. government to launch free COVID test website Wednesday (Eddie Burkhalter, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Clouse: ‘hard to say’ on Medicaid expansion, wants rainy day fund (Todd Stacy, Alabama Daily News)

- Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation (Jay Reeves, Associated Press)

