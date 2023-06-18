BamaRush: The lure of Greek sisterhood and the need to belong

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: The summer of 2021 saw a viral surge in TikToks from young women on the cusp of rushing at the University of Alabama. Why were these young women so keen to get in? Award-winning writer and director Rachel Fleit takes us behind the Greek life veneer of pretty women with busy social lives to explore what it's like to be a young woman today and what it means to belong.

Dana Taylor:

Hello and welcome to 5 Things. I'm Dana Taylor. Today is Sunday, June 18th, 2023. Happy Father's Day. The summer of 2021 saw a viral surge in TikToks from young women on the cusp of rushing at the University of Alabama. At the time, director Rachel Fleit had been considering making a documentary about the secretive world of sorority life. This was her opening, and Bama Rush, which follows four of these young women. Fleit explored the pressures young women currently feel to fit in. In the process, she also discovered some surprising insights into her own coming-of-age story. Bama Rush was recently released on Max. Rachel, thanks so much for joining us.

Rachel Fleit:

Thanks so much for having me. It's great to be here.

Dana Taylor:

Rachel, as a filmmaker, you've earned a reputation for creating intimate portraits of people struggling with sensitive issues. In the case of Selma Blair, MS, in the case of Ava and Bianca, being transgender in a male-dominated profession. When some of us think of a sorority, we think of a place where pretty young women go to get their social standing confirmed. What is it about their struggles that made you want to make them your focus?

Rachel Fleit:

When the #bamarush exploded on TikTok, I found myself looking at all of these videos and just watching what we would identify as pretty young women who meet the beauty ideal quite easily, long blonde hair, thin, great tans, beautiful dresses, well put together. I kept watching these videos and thinking as just going through life and growing up and becoming who I am, you don't know what someone is really going through based on their exterior. I had this sense that if I were to go down to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and pull back the proverbial curtain on the TikToks, that I would see that these beautiful young women were just like the rest of us. They were all struggling in their own way and that a film about the sorority system would be a lightning rod into what it means to be a young woman right now.

I had a sense that what these young women were facing was very similar to what I went through two decades ago at college, but with the added pressure of social media. So I was really focused on debunking this idea of what a sorority woman is and what young women are up against right now.

Dana Taylor:

So how did you find your central characters?

Rachel Fleit:

We had all different methods. We definitely contacted over 500 young women in our process of developing this story and finding our essential characters and we immediately felt some serious resistance. There were a bunch of young women, obviously, who trusted my vision and understood that I was trying to tell this very nuanced, thoughtful, compassionate story about young womanhood through the lens of the sorority system at the University of Alabama. But then there were hundreds of young women who told us that they weren't allowed to speak to the media. It was against the rules of their sorority. I found that so interesting because I would say, "No, no, I'm a compassionate, sensitive filmmaker. I want to really talk about what it means to be a young woman right now. I want to know what you're up against. I want to know why you want to be in a sorority so badly. What does it offer you and how do you feel about yourself?" I wanted to really dive into those things and I would still get resistance and say, "I'm so sorry. We're just not allowed to speak to you," and that was interesting to me.

Dana Taylor:

So speaking of resistance, were there any issues with filming on campus?

Rachel Fleit:

I was attempting to make this very intimate film that is like my style. I wanted to get close with my subjects and allow them to feel safe in telling their truth. We had really no resistance. Then as soon as Rush began, that's when the resistance began. It started with a rumor on social media. There were videos all over TikTok that there was a documentary being made by HBO Max that was trying to end Greek life as we know it. That resistance was so upsetting because as you'll see in the film, we talk about extremely serious topics that young women are faced with right now. The fact that there was this rumor that was attempting to stop us was astounding in juxtaposition with the gravity of what we were talking about with these young women. I was not trying to ruin their tradition. I was trying to really take a deep dive on young womanhood right now.

Dana Taylor:

So at one point, and it's incredibly compelling, in the filmmaking process, someone on your team told you that you needed to be a part of the film. What happened?

Rachel Fleit:

In the process of editing our film, my editor said, "Rachel, I'm so sorry, but I think you're going to have to be in this film." I laughed and I was like, "No way. I am not going to be in this movie. That's not my style. I'm a fly on the wall. I observe. I'm not in front of the camera." What he was suggesting is that in my interviews with the young women in this film, at every single turn like when I met each of them, I would tell them my own story of belonging because that's what we're really getting at with the sorority system. This was just a story about belonging. I knew I did my own things to belong. I wore a wig for 14 years. I have alopecia universalis and I was hiding that because I was afraid that if you knew that I was bald, that you wouldn't want to be my friend, that I wouldn't be accepted. So I would tell this story to the young women and it would resonate with them. It was a way for me to bond with my subjects and to get closer to them.

My editor saw that and heard that and it then really occurred to me that if we were going to create empathy for these young women, because depictions of sorority life in the media are not great, and it was really important for me to lift up these young women and to celebrate them and to shine a light on what they were going through. My editor realized it first and then it became clear to me that if we were going to really show this idea of radical empathy for these young women, that I had to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and really say, "You know what? I get it. I did this to belong." And it was also this way for my audience that was going to watch this film at some point to think, "You know what? What are the ways that I tried to belong? What did I do to fit in?" because I know that we all have that.

Dana Taylor:

What surprised you the most about them, either as a group or individually?

Rachel Fleit:

I love this question because it was really quite a spiritual experience to make this film. I had a sense that beneath the TikToks were beautiful young women who were struggling too, but I didn't realize how similar I was to them. I said this at some point to Katie and Kaiya, who are the two young women who are in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. I said, "Ugh, if I knew that you gorgeous young women with great blonde hair were going through the same things that I was going through as a young woman with alopecia when I was 16, it would've been really helpful to know." I think it was surprising and it was profound for me to say like, "Oh wow, we really are all going through so much and we are all quite similar underneath the exterior."

Dana Taylor:

Systemic racism, another big theme in the film. I knew that there used to be sororities for Black women, sororities for white women, particularly in the South, but I didn't know that it wasn't until 2013 that this changed on the University of Alabama campus. What happened?

Rachel Fleit:

I knew about the tradition of Divine Nine sororities and fraternities as well. I was definitely focused on making a story about the historically white sororities on campus. You quickly learn about the desegregation that happened quite recently and it is astounding. It was astounding to me. In order to tell this story, I interviewed an incredible woman named Deidre Chestang. She was an Alpha Kappa Alpha in 1986. Alpha Kappa Alpha desegregated sorority row. So the sororities were still segregated. She just really tells us in the film that she's not surprised that it took until 2013 based on the racist history in Alabama and at the University of Alabama. What I understand from our research and from talking to young women at the school is that the systems, the historically white sorority system and the historically Black system were segregated for years, and so I needed to include the racist history at the University of Alabama to tell the complete story.

But I knew that my story was a story of belonging and so it was really important for me to allow my subjects, Rian and Makayla, to really explain their experience of being mixed race at the University of Alabama as it pertains to belonging and their desire to be included in this National Panhellenic Conference that was historically white and ultimately, Makayla's decision not to be a part of it. Spoiler alert.

Dana Taylor:

So were the women that you filmed surprised by this as well or was there an assumption that this is just how things were in the deep South? What were their reactions to the persistence of racism in the Greek system?

Rachel Fleit:

I really wanted to allow the young women to really explain their experience. I really looked towards Rian and Makayla to just tell me honestly what their experience was. Rian speaks about this in full detail about her experiences. She says she loves her sorority sisters, but there's still a lot for them to learn. For Rian, in the film, when a young woman in her sorority asks her if her relaxer washed out or asks her to remind her which one of her parents is white, I think that that just spoke for itself. There's this thing of you are different than us and I felt like that was so important to include. Because even if she is being invited into this sorority system and the sorority system is no longer segregated, there are still comments like this and they hurt and they remind you, I think, of your difference or they push back on this idea of belonging and you belong here.

Dana Taylor:

Well, thank you so much for your time, Rachel. I really appreciate it.

Rachel Fleit:

Thank you so much. It was great to talk with you, Dana.

Dana Taylor:

