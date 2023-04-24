Bamberg man faces peeping Tom charges following December 2022 incident

Apr. 24—A Bamberg County man is facing peeping Tom charges following a December 2022 incident.

Antonio Dashawn James, 22, of Denmark, was arrested and charged April 21 with Peeping Tom, eavesdropping, or peeping, first-degree harassment, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, two counts of third-degree assault and battery, assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, failure to stop for a blue light and reckless driving, according to jail records.

James is also charged with the sale or delivery of a pistol and possession, third-degree domestic violence, unlawful communication, unlawful carrying of a pistol and violation of city ordinance, jail records show.

On Dec. 27, 2022, police responded to an unknown location for trespassing, according to an incident report from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was trying to make contact with the female victim and had used alternative numbers and social media in order to reach her, the report said.

The suspect proceeded to peep into the bedroom of the victim at night when she was sleeping and has been caught doing it multiple times, the report said.

The suspect also broke in through the victim's bedroom, the report said.

While trying police were trying to arrest the suspect, he attempted to hit the officer on the scene to avoid apprehension before he was taken into custody, the report said.

James is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has a $9,632.50 bond.