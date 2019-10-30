Are Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2293) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (HKG:2293) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bamboos Health Care Holdings:

0.31 = HK$47m ÷ (HK$181m - HK$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Bamboos Health Care Holdings has an ROCE of 31%.

Does Bamboos Health Care Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Bamboos Health Care Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.8% average in the Healthcare industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Bamboos Health Care Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Bamboos Health Care Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Bamboos Health Care Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Bamboos Health Care Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings has total liabilities of HK$31m and total assets of HK$181m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

