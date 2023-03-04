'Bamboozled' carjackers end up empty handed after trying to take Houston man's car at gunpoint

318
Andrew Miller
·2 min read

A Texas man is speaking out about his experience following an attempted carjacking where two suspects, one of them armed, followed him home into his garage and tried to steal his car at gunpoint but ended up "bamboozled" and empty-handed.

"They came up on me with a loaded 9mm gun with an extended clip, at least 40 bullets or so," a Houston homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 26 Houston about the January incident where two males ran up on him after he pulled into his garage. He said he believes they followed him to his home from a nearby gas station.

One of the suspects, who is believed to be a teenager, demanded at gunpoint that the man turn over the keys to his jeep which were in a backpack on the passenger seat unbeknownst to the suspects.

Apparently unaware the keys were inside the backpack, the second suspect grabbed the backpack and took off which prevented the other suspect from starting the car. The homeowner then began chasing the suspect with the backpack at which point he heard gunshots coming from the first suspect who was behind him.

TEXAS MAN RELEASED ON BOND IN MURDER CASE, HIT WITH NEW WEAPONS CHARGE AND RELEASED ON BOND AGAIN

Houston attempted carjacking
A Houston man is speaking out after two teens tried to carjack him at gunpoint

"The complainant started to run after the suspect that had his backpack and heard gunshots coming from the first suspect, who was running behind him," the Houston Police Department posted on YouTube along with video of the incident. "The suspect that had the backpack also heard the gunshots, causing him to drop the backpack. The complainant was then able to recover his backpack (with all his property) as both suspects caught up with each other at the 3500 block of W. Holcombe."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Usually when they say give me your keys, somebody gives it to them right away, and they're gone. It didn't happen that way, so they were bamboozled," the Houston homeowner explained. "They didn't know what to do. Luckily, it was a bunch of errors, or I probably wouldn't be talking to you today."

DRUNK MAN FIRED GUNSHOTS INTO NEIGHBOR'S HOME BECAUSE THEIR DOGS WERE 'BARKING ALL DAY': HOUSTON POLICE

Houston attempted carjacking
Both suspects ended up fleeing the scene and are currently on the loose

The first suspect is described by police as a Black male with a black hoodie and dark pants while the second suspect is described as a Black male, with a black or gray hoodie, black pants and yellow shoes.

Both suspects are said to have sped off in a blue Chevy Camaro.

Houston attempted carjacking
Police are currently searching for the two suspects in the attempted carjacking

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Recommended Stories

  • A Costco membership price hike is coming soon, analyst says

    Now may be the time to purchase a Costco membership.

  • Bryce Young is just over 5-10 and 204 pounds

    The biggest question hanging over former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young heading into the Scouting Combine didn’t have anything to do with how he throws the ball or reads defenses. It had to do with Young’s size and the official measurements are now in. Young was listed by Alabama as being 6 feet tall and weighing [more]

  • Jackson Mahomes reportedly under police investigation for two restaurant assaults

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved a waiter before forcibly kissing the restaurant's owner repeatedly.

  • China says should advance 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

  • Michelle Yeoh on Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘We Fell in Love on First Email’

    It feels as if Michelle Yeoh, 60, and Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, were destined to star together in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and it's a good thing they did, because the two have developed a close friendship as a result. “The love between me and Jamie Lee Curtis, it's all real, yeah,” Yeoh told People in a recent interview. “We have known each other for many years.” However, according to Yeoh, it was EEAAO that really brought her and the Freaky Friday star closer, and their connection happene

  • Conservative Media Pay Little Attention to Revelations About Fox News

    Fox News and its sister network, Fox Business, have avoided the story. Newsmax and One America News, Fox’s rivals on the right, have steered clear, too. So have a constellation of right-wing websites and podcasts. Over the past two weeks, legal filings containing private messages and testimony from Fox hosts and executives revealed that many of them had serious doubts that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election through widespread voter fraud, even as those claims were made repeatedly on

  • Alex Murdaugh's son Buster seen for the first time since dad's murder conviction

    Buster Murdaugh, 26, walked his dogs with his girlfriend Saturday morning, the first time he's been seen in public since his father, Alex, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

  • Walmart Set to Close All Stores in Portland amid Record-Breaking Retail Theft

    Walmart announced its plan to close its final two locations in Portland, Ore., at the end of March following underwhelming financial results.

  • White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways

    Educators stereotype Black students in subtle ways. Jonathan Kirn via Getty ImagesWhen a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just

  • A cleaning company illegally hired a 13-year-old. Her family is paying the price.

    GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - At 13, she was too young to be cleaning a meatpacking plant in the heart of Nebraska cattle country, working the graveyard shift amid the brisket saws and the bone cutters. The cleaning company broke the law when it hired her and more than two dozen other teenagers in this gritty industrial town, federal officials said. Since the U.S. Department of Labor raided the plant in October, Packers Sanitation Services, a contractor hired to clean the facility, has been fined for vio

  • I quit my job as a math teacher to become a long-haul truck driver. The job is challenging and I miss my students, but I don't see myself going back anytime soon.

    Vanita Johnson had just turned 50 when she decided to leave the education industry and become a truck driver.

  • School punished teen girl for working out in sports bra in 100-degree Texas heat, ACLU says

    A Houston-area teen enlisted the help of the American Civil Liberties Union after she says her school reprimanded her for working out in a sports bra while male athletes were allowed to practice shirtless.

  • Mutant, Parasitic Impostor Queens Lurk in Ant Colonies

    To thrive, ant colonies rely on everyone pulling their weight. For raider ants, this means diligent scouts track down other nests, then direct hundreds of savage foragers to attack. They return with pincers gripping dead young ants to feed the settlement. Clones are produced. The colony thrives. But raider ants are among about 50 species plagued by impostors: parasitic ants that resemble queens. They greedily eat the colony’s food, but shirk their own foraging duties, and can only hatch more par

  • 3 children found dead and 2 injured at a Texas home, officials say

    Three children are dead and two others injured in an incident reported Friday in Italy, Texas, a town south of Dallas, authorities said.

  • Texas congressman who broke with GOP is censured

    Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle. Gonzales was defiant before the vote and did not attend the meeting of Texas GOP leaders and activists in Austin.

  • Trump seeks to bar 'Access Hollywood' tape from defamation trial

    Former President Donald Trump is seeking to block an infamous recording from being introduced as evidence in a defamation trial scheduled for next month. E. Jean Carroll, the former Elle columnist who sued Trump for defamation after he denied raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, wants to include as evidence the 2005 video of Trump bragging to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush about groping women. "I don't even wait," Trump is heard saying on the tape, which came to light during the 2016 presidential race.

  • Ever Wonder Why "Ridiculousness" Is On MTV So Much? Well, It's Probably Not The Reason You Think It Is

    Listen, there are a million and one jokes about Ridiculousness being on MTV all day, but, guys, it's because it's our old people programing. 😮

  • After dazzling at NFL combine, Florida QB Anthony Richardson now among betting favorites to be No. 1 pick

    Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.

  • UPDATE: Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield; No hazardous materials ‘involved’

    The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within a 1,000 feet of the train derailment in Clark County to shelter in place, according to a post on the Clark County’s Facebook page.

  • Footage shows how Russian tanks and armored vehicles keep driving to their death at an infamous mine-filled crossroads

    Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.