BAME is unhelpful as it fails to include white minorities, says Government

Harry Yorke
·3 min read
Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The Government does not use the term BAME because it fails to include people from white minority and mixed ethnic backgrounds, Downing Street has said.

Number 10 on Monday appeared to give its backing to calls for the term, an acronym for black, Asian and minority ethnic, to be dropped by public bodies as it fails to account for certain groups.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the racial disparities commission set up by Boris Johnson last year had recommended scrapping the label because it had become “unhelpful and redundant”.

The body, set up by Mr Johnson last July in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests, is concerned that the catch-all term fails to differentiate between the experiences of Britain’s numerous ethnic groups.

Another is that companies increasing the number of BAME staff they hire then feel there is no need to tackle other systemic racial problems.

It is one of the key proposals the commission is due to recommend in its report, which will be received by the Prime Minister this week.

Asked about the report, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson told reporters: “The Government doesn't routinely use the term BAME because they're not well understood in user research and because they include some groups and not others, for example the UK's ethnic minorities include white minorities and people with a mixed ethnic background.

“Similarly, we do not use people of colour as it doesn't include white minorities. Our aim is to look and tackle inequalities and disparities wherever they are seen, that's what we are doing through the levelling-up agenda.”

His comments were echoed by Nigel Huddlestone, a culture minister, who told LBC that the Government had to be “sensitive to treat people as individuals and sometimes categorisations can be challenging or indeed offensive even if they're not intended to be so”.

According to the Government's own list of ethnic groups, people under the category of “white” include English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British, as well as Irish, Gypsy or Irish Traveller and any other white background.

Those in the category of mixed ethnic groups include White and Black Caribbean, White and Black African, White and Asian and any other mixed multiple ethnic background.

A total of 18 ethnic groups are recommended for use by the Government, which are grouped into five different umbrella categories.

David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, also appeared to give Labour’s backing to the proposal, arguing that there were “vast differences across and within ethnic minority groups here in the UK”.

Describing the term as a “jargon phrase”, he told Sky News: “I think there is a call to move away from it. The question is: what do you replace it with? We will have to wait and see what the Government comes forward with, with this new commission.

“A commission that many people felt wasn’t needed frankly, but they’ve had a long time to look at it. Let’s see what they are saying it should be replaced with.”

The commission was created after the scale of racism in Western societies became a point of intense discussion after the death of George Floyd, an African-American, in the USA after he was pinned to the ground with the knee of a white police officer on his neck.

The commission reviewed the causes of disparity in four areas deemed a priority – education, employment, police and criminal justice and health.

