Ban on imports from Russia would reduce tension among European producers

Ukraine has raised the issue of imposing a ban on selling Russian agricultural products in the European Union's territory.

Source: Vsevolod Chentsov, the Ukrainian ambassador to the European Union, during a conversation with the Ukrainian media in Brussels; European Pravda with reference to Radio Liberty

Quote from Chentsov: "In the context of recent events, we have raised this issue even more sharply, that it is unacceptable when Polish farmers are fighting with Ukrainian products at a time when, even if not Poland, but the EU as a whole, imports significant amounts of Russian products."

Details: According to the Ukrainian ambassador to the EU, Kyiv has support at the level of member states on this issue.

"I will not go into details now, but this can be a very important element in resolving the problem. If Russian exports are shut down, the tension and burden on producers here in the EU will immediately be reduced," Chentsov said.

Background: Meanwhile, Latvia raised the issue of banning grain imports from the Russian Federation to the EU and the ability to transport it only in transit for export to third countries.

