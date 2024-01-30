Ban on non-essential water use in Edmonton region working, Epcor says

Epcor's ban on non-essential water use continued Tuesday as repair work continued at its E.L. Smith water treatment plant in southwest Edmonton. (Tim Graham/CBC - image credit)

A day after Epcor asked the public Monday to cut down on water use, the utility says it's seen a noticeable reduction in consumption.

"Epcor would like to thank everyone in the region who has reduced their usage and supported these efforts," the utility said in a news release Tuesday.

On Monday, Epcor called for a mandatory ban on non-essential water use after an electrical failure with the distribution pumping system at its E.L. Smith water treatment plant in southwest Edmonton.

The ban applies to Edmonton and surrounding communities including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and others. In total, more than 90 communities in the capital region use water supplied by Epcor.

Repair work is continuing but there is no timeline for when it will be completed, Epcor said. The Rossdale water treatment plant remains in operation.

Company officials are expected to provide more information on the repair and the water-use ban at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Drinking water quality isn't affected, Epcor said.

The utility said it contacted more than 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations on Monday.

"Epcor would like to extend a large thank-you to these customers as they reduced consumption to essential use or completely halted operations," the utility said in its news release Tuesday.

Residents are asked to continue conserving water by taking short showers instead of baths and postponing laundry and non-essential cleaning.

Businesses such as laundromats and car washes are asked to stop using large volumes of non-essential water.

Several municipalities are letting residents and businesses know what they should do.

Strathcona County has a red banner at the top of its website, reading: "Water ban in effect."

It advises residents to limit water use to essential purposes only.

St. Albert's website says water demand management measures have been enacted.

St. Albert has stopped outdoor rink flooding, hydrant flushing, firefighter training, pool filling and washing city fleet vehicles.

