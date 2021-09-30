Ban on 'surprise' medical bills on track for Jan. 1 rollout

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra testifies at a hearing, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration Thursday finalized long-sought consumer protections against so-called ‘surprise’ medical bills. The ban on charges that hit insured patients at some of the most vulnerable moments will take effect Jan. 1. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday put final touches on consumer protections against so-called “surprise” medical bills. The ban on charges that hit insured patients at some of life's most vulnerable moments is on track to take effect Jan. 1, officials said.

Patients will no longer have to worry about getting a huge bill following a medical crisis if the closest hospital emergency room happened to have been outside their insurance plan's provider network. They'll also be protected from unexpected charges if an out-of-network clinician takes part in a surgery or procedure conducted at an in-network hospital. In such situations, patients will be liable only for their in-network cost sharing amount.

The rules released Thursday spelled out for the first time a key part of the new system: a behind-the-scenes dispute resolution process that hospitals, doctors and insurers will use to haggle over fees, without dragging patients into it.

When an insurer and a service provider disagree over fair payment, either side can initiate a 30-day negotiation process. If they still can't come to an agreement, they can take the matter to an independent arbitrator.

The arbitrator will use as a guide a set amount intended to balance the value of the medical services provided with goal of keeping costs from ballooning out of control. Clear justification will be required for the final payment to end up higher or lower.

There will also be a new way for uninsured people and patients who pay their own way to get an estimate of charges for medical procedures, as well as a process for them to resolve billing disputes.

“We’re hoping to give folks a sigh of relief, who have been blindsided by billing,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Surprise medical bills have been a common problem for people with health insurance, all the more irritating because most patients might have thought they were protected. Charges running from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars came from doctors and hospitals outside the network of patients' health insurance plans. It’s estimated that about 1 in 5 emergency visits and 1 in 6 inpatient admissions triggered a surprise bill.

Although many states already have curbs on surprise billing, federal action was needed to protect patients covered by large employer plans, which are regulated at the national level. A 2020 law signed by then-President Donald Trump laid out a bipartisan strategy for resolving the issue, and the Biden administration filled in critical details.

The idea was to take patients and their families out of the financial equation by limiting what they can be billed for out-of-network services to a fee that’s based on in-network charges. That amount gets counted toward their in-network annual deductible.

The law's new protections are aimed at:

— Protecting patients from surprise bills arising from emergency medical care. Protections apply if the patient is seen at an out-of-network facility, or if they are treated by an out-of-network clinician at an in-network hospital. In either case, the patient can only be billed based on their plan’s in-network rate.

— Protecting patients admitted to an in-network hospital for a planned procedure when an out-of-network clinician gets involved and submits a bill.

— Requiring out-of-network service providers to give patients 72-hour notice of their estimated charges. Patients would have to agree to receive out-of-network care for the hospital or doctor to then bill them.

— Barring air ambulance services from sending patients surprise bills for more than the in-network cost sharing amount.

Before the ban on surprise billing, patients usually had to take the initiative themselves to work out unexpected charges. In many cases the hospital or doctor would go back and forth with the insurance company until they reached an agreement. But there was no guarantee that would happen, and patients were at risk of being placed into collection proceedings in situations they had no control over.

Some health care industry groups have urged the Biden administration to take more time to set up the new arbitration system. Officials said Thursday they remain committed to the Jan. 1 effective date and said 50 organizations have expressed interest in taking on the role of arbitrators.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • School boards seek federal help on COVID policies

    The National School Boards Association has asked the White House and law enforcement for help as members are threatened over COVID-19 protocols. Jeff Pegues has more details.

  • High levels of toxins found in more baby food brands, report says

    Legislators are calling for stronger federal standards, but one company is not waiting for the government to step in.

  • United Airlines fires hundreds of unvaccinated employees

    The airline said it has begun terminating up to 593 employees who failed to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate, with seven staffers already filing lawsuits in response.

  • Russia may fine Facebook over banned content

    Russia may hit Facebook with a hefty fine for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal. That's according to a statement by communications regulator Roskomnadzor. It says the penalty could total 10% of the social network's turnover in the country. Over the past year Russia has been ramping up pressure on foreign tech companies. That's part of a move to assert greater sovereignty over its part of the internet. It includes an effort to make companies store Russians' personal data within the country. On Wednesday (September 29) Moscow threatened to block YouTube. That after it removed state backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels from its site.There was no comment on the latest reports from Facebook. Roskomnadzor has already opened 17 cases against the network this year for failing to take down banned content.

  • How to protect yourself from email phishing scams

    Email phishing scams are more common than most people realize. Here's how to spot them—and how to protect yourself.

  • Students Facing Eviction: Advocates Warn Schools Not Part of Biden Rent Relief

    Updated Most of the students at Monte Del Sol Charter School live along what is known as the Airport Road corridor in Sante Fe, New Mexico — a high-poverty, mostly immigrant community where “trailer parks hide behind fake adobe walls,” said Cate Moses, the school’s homeless liaison. These are the families she had in mind […]

  • Former Trump aide Cory Lewandowski accused of making unwanted sexual advances

    On Wednesday, Politico reported that a longtime political aide to former President Donald Trump is accused of making "vile and disgusting" sexual advances toward Trashelle Odom, a Republican donor. The alleged advances were made at a charity dinner in Las Vegas on Sept. 26.

  • Progressives are furious at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose reasons for opposing Biden's $3.5 trillion agenda are mystifying

    Sinema, who represents a state Biden won, has refused to lay out what she'd like to see in the legislation.

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

    When Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President Donald Trump's plans for a border wall.

  • AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

    In Virginia, Oliver Midgette rarely dons a mask, never lets COVID-19 rouse any worry and happily finds himself in restaurants and among crowds. In a sign of the starkly different way Americans view the coronavirus pandemic, vaccinated older adults are far more worried about the virus than the unvaccinated and far likelier to take precautions despite the protection afforded by their shots, according to a new poll out Wednesday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • The Ultimate Safety Guide for Halloween 2021

    Everything you should know before starting your Halloween festivities.

  • The US government avoided a shutdown – but what happens next?

    The Senate and House passed a bill to keep the government funded through 3 December. Now the US must raise the debt ceiling Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, signs the stopgap spending bill, which prevents the first shutdown since late 2018 through early 2019. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters The US government went into Thursday embroiled in a game of three-dimensional chess with time running out and trillions of dollars at stake. The first dimension was a must-do: fund the government by midn

  • 5 ways the debt ceiling brinksmanship in Congress could end, from markets teetering to Biden's agenda and who gets blamed

    The standoff could have huge knock-on effects, jeopardizing the infrastructure bill, not to mention the prospect of defaulting on the debt.

  • Senate office impersonates 13-year-old girl on Instagram to flag eating disorder content

    Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut had his office create an Instagram account for a fake 13-year-old to do research into what it's like to be a child on the platform and found that following certain accounts led to recommendations promoting self-injury and eating disorders.

  • Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski accused of making unwanted, 'vile and disgusting' sexual advances

    Corey Lewandowski, the longtime political aide to former President Donald Trump, is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a Republican donor, Politico reported Wednesday.

  • Democrats vs Republicans baseball game: GOP wins 13-12

    Democrats and Republicans have been warring over social spending and infrastructure this week, but one battle that you may not have heard much about happened Wednesday night outside on a field of grass. The annual Congressional Baseball Game was played on Wednesday night at Nationals Park, and the Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12. “I’m fired up,” California Democrat Eric Swalwell said before the game.

  • Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' border policy after failed first attempt

    The Biden administration plans to end a border restriction policy that was imposed by the Trump administration following a first failed attempt to rescind the program earlier this summer.

  • Wells Fargo must face shareholder fraud claims over its recovery from scandals

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to rebound from five years of scandals over its treatment of customers. The fourth-largest U.S. bank has operated since 2018 under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other U.S. financial regulators to improve governance and oversight, with the Fed also capping Wells Fargo's assets. Shareholders said bank officials falsely claimed in TV interviews, analyst calls and congressional testimony that the bank was mending its ways, when regulators actually viewed its progress as "deficient" and "unacceptable."

  • Kansas City hospital mandated COVID shots for employees. Here’s how many left instead

    Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”