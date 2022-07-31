Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical

Banana Boat products line the shelves of a Walgreens pharmacy in Miami Beach, Florida, in this file photo. Some lots of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 have been recalled by the manufacturer. (Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Banana Boat products line the shelves of a Walgreens pharmacy in Miami Beach, Florida, in this file photo. Some lots of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 have been recalled by the manufacturer. (Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Sunscreen brand Banana Boat is pulling one of its products from shelves after an internal review found it had trace amounts of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 has been recalled after the review revealed “unexpected” benzene levels came from the propellant that sprays the product from its can, the brand’s manufacturer said.

The recall impacts batches of the spray with the following information:

Lot Code 20016AF, expiration December 2022.

Lot Code 20084BF, expiration February 2023.

Lot Code 21139AF, expiration April 2024.

The manufacturer has asked customers to stop using the spray as soon as possible and to throw it out. It is offering reimbursements for customers if their sprays are part of the recall.

Exposure to benzene, a human carcinogen, can possibly lead to blood disorders and cancers such as leukemia.

The manufacturer said it hasn’t received “any adverse events” related to the sunscreen spray recall, as of Friday.

