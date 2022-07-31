Banana Boat sunscreens recalled after benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, was found inside

Sunscreen products from the popular brand Banana Boat are being recalled after traces of a chemical known to cause cancer was found inside bottles.

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 is being recalled after benzene, a human carcinogen, was not found in the sunscreen itself, but in propellant that sprays out the sunscreen, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday. The chemical is commonly found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, according to the National Cancer Institute.

"(Benzene) potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening," the FDA said.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, which makes the brand, said the products affected are in six-ounce spray cans and were distributed nationwide through retailers and online shopping. Affected products will have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 or April 2024. Lot numbers are 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF.

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 was recalled.

Edgewell said it hasn't received any events related to benzene exposure, but all affected products have been pulled from retailers, and customers are asked to stop using the product. Consumers can request reimbursement for the product here.

"Banana Boat is voluntarily recalling three production batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 aerosol sprays due to trace levels of benzene. We know that you love our products, and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution. Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended," Banana Boat said in a statement.

The company said daily exposure to benzene in the products shouldn't cause health consequences, but consumers are advised to check in with their health care provider for any questions or concerns.

