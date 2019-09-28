Every inch of this restored truck is highly detailed.

If you like vintage trucks, then Connors Motorcar of West Chester, Pennsylvania has something very special for you. Not only is this 1939 Chevrolet half-ton truck fresh off a restoration (100 miles fresh!), it's also been subtly modified to make it a true street rod. Judging by the looks, though, most people would never know this vintage pickup truck hides modern underpinnings.

Go Bananas For This Freshly Restored 1939 Chevrolet Truck More

Aside from a slightly lowered stance, it's almost impossible to tell that this 1939 Chevrolet half-ton is a mild street rod. That's because this truck's body is exactly how it looked when it was new 80 years ago. The massive, tear-dropped shaped fenders and wide running boards are painted black as a stark contrast to the rest of the truck's Tahitian Yellow paint, while the fold-out windshield, chrome grille and steel wheels with chrome hubcaps finish off the vintage looks. To see the best part of this truck, take a peek inside the bed where you'll find dark-stained wood and more bright yellow paint.

The cargo area is also where you'll probably get the first clue that this truck is hiding a street rod underneath with the fuel cell's filler neck positioned in the middle of the bed. While this '39 Chevy retains a factory look, numerous upgrades and improvements under the skin make this truck more enjoyable for cruising including a front-end swap (independent front suspension with rack and pinion steering and disc brakes) and a V8 engine under the hood. This 350 CID V8 is said to produce an impressive 300 horsepower, and it is backed by an automatic transmission with overdrive.

The modern front-end and drivetrain should make this truck a perfect cruiser as should the interior with the modern bucket seats and updated vintage-style gauges. After all, what's the fun of a street rod if you can't take it cruising?

With just 105 miles on the recent frame-off restoration, this truck has many miles of cruising in its future. Connors Motorcar has this beautiful truck listed for $29,500. If you're interested, click HERE to make an offer.

