Here’s What Banaras Beads Limited’s (NSE:BANARBEADS) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Banaras Beads Limited’s (NSE:BANARBEADS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Banaras Beads has a P/E ratio of 36.32, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹36.32 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Banaras Beads:

P/E of 36.32 = ₹44 ÷ ₹1.21 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Banaras Beads saw earnings per share decrease by 49% last year. And EPS is down 14% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does Banaras Beads’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Banaras Beads has a higher P/E than the average company (12.3) in the luxury industry.

That means that the market expects Banaras Beads will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Banaras Beads’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Banaras Beads has net cash of ₹67m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Banaras Beads’s P/E Ratio

Banaras Beads’s P/E is 36.3 which is above average (16.5) in the IN market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.