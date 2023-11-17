Banbury death: Woman denies murdering sheltered home resident

The retirement home resident was found dead on 17 October last year

A woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 88-year-old man who was found dead at a retirement complex.

Barrie Davenport was pronounced dead at his home in Foxhall Court in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 17 October 2022.

Lisa Davenport, 54, of Washle Drive in Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire, was bailed to appear for trial at Oxford Crown Court on 18 November 2024.

She was found not guilty of a separate charge of attempted murder after prosecutors offered no evidence.

