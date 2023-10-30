Banbury Ukraine group stores aid in cars after power cut off

Magdalena Kwiecinska said her group's aid shipments had been put on hold

Volunteers collecting for Ukraine have said they are storing aid in homes and vehicles after a "ridiculous" electricity bill left them unable to use their headquarters.

Npower billed UK Help for Ukraine in Banbury, Oxfordshire, for £174,932.46 in September.

The power was cut off in August at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre base.

The volunteers, who say Npower had now opened discussions, are urgently seeking new premises.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the group said: "UK Help For Ukraine is looking for new place through no fault of our own... We are not stopping sending our help to Ukraine."

Volunteer Jayne Wheat said the group was unable to sort through its stores of hospital beds, wheelchairs, bedding, clothes and other items because of the power dispute.

She said: "It's a ridiculously enormous bill. That would power the whole shopping centre.

"My bedroom is stacked to the hilt [with aid]. I am driving around with stuff in my car permanently."

Magdalena Kwiecinska, who set up the group last year, said she had had to move donated goods from her living room into a van.

She said Npower had previously failed to respond to the group.

Ms Kwiecinska said volunteers had been using head torches to sort donations until the group's landlord, Cherwell District Council, stopped the work on health and safety grounds.

The electricity bill is addressed to the Wislawa Szymborska Polish Saturday School, which sublets the premises to UK Help For Ukraine.

Npower previously said: "In this case, the customer Wislawa Szymborska Polish School has not paid for any energy used since they became a customer of ours in March 2022 and has now built up a significant debt of over £150,000.

"In this time, we contacted them on numerous occasions, more than 10 times in the last three months alone, to help."

The school declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

Npower and Cherwell District Council have been approached to provide an update.

