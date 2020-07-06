Banc of California, Inc. (BANC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. BANC was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with BANC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BANC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What does smart money think about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in BANC a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.