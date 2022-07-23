Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) filed its second-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to US$17.09 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$85m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.43. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, Banc of California's six analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$343.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 32% to US$2.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$353.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.13 in 2022. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$23.50 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Banc of California at US$27.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Banc of California is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Banc of California's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Banc of California is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 3.1% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Banc of California's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Banc of California analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Banc of California has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

