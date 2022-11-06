Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

The board of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of January, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Banc of California's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Banc of California has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 15% also shows that Banc of California is able to comfortably pay dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 6.7%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 12% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.7% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's encouraging to see that Banc of California has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Banc of California's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Banc of California's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Banc of California that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

