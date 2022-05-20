Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 1st of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

Banc of California's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Banc of California's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 37.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.44 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.24. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.9% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Banc of California May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings has been rising at 4.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We'd also point out that Banc of California has issued stock equal to 21% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, we think Banc of California is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Banc of California that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

