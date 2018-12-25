Is Banca IFIS S.p.A.’s (BIT:IF) CEO Being Overpaid?

Giovanni Bossi has been the CEO of Banca IFIS S.p.A. (BIT:IF) since 1995. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Banca IFIS

How Does Giovanni Bossi’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Banca IFIS S.p.A. has a market capitalization of €810m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.3m. (This is based on the year to 2015). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €650k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €350m to €1.4b. The median total CEO compensation was €708k.

Thus we can conclude that Giovanni Bossi receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Banca IFIS S.p.A.. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Banca IFIS, below.

BIT:IF CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Banca IFIS S.p.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Banca IFIS S.p.A. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 10% each year. In the last year, its revenue is down -4.2%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Banca IFIS S.p.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 42%, Banca IFIS S.p.A. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Banca IFIS S.p.A. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we’d need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Banca IFIS shares with their own money (free access).

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



