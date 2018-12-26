Is Banca Sistema S.p.A. (BIT:BST) Potentially Undervalued?

Banca Sistema S.p.A. (BIT:BST), operating in the financial services industry based in Italy, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the BIT over the last few months, increasing to €2.15 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €1.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Banca Sistema’s current trading price of €1.4 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Banca Sistema’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Banca Sistema worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Banca Sistema’s ratio of 4x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.59x, which means if you buy Banca Sistema today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Banca Sistema should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Banca Sistema’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Banca Sistema generate?

BIT:BST Future Profit December 26th 18 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Banca Sistema. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BST? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BST, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BST, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Banca Sistema.

