BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.36

The board of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of October to US$0.36. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BancFirst's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, BancFirst's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 37%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

BancFirst Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.50 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that BancFirst has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for BancFirst's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like BancFirst's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, BancFirst has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

