BancFirst unveils butterfly, supports Wings of Hope

Jan. 22—The count rang out — "Three, two, one" — as the people standing in the lobby counted together, ready for the unveiling of the newest butterfly in Stillwater.

The butterfly — with pictures of cattle grazing in open fields, scissortails swooping overhead and an oil rig at dusk — will have a prominent location in the outside garden area at BancFirst on 808 S. Main Street.

BancFirst purchased the butterfly from Stillwater nonprofit Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services, and the funds received from the sale of the butterflies support the ongoing work at Wings of Hope.

"The stories that you hear (about Wings of Hope) can be eye-opening and sometimes gut-wrenching," said BancFirst President Kenny Josey, at the unveiling. " ... It's stuff that happens on a daily, almost a daily basis, and so it was an easy decision to participate in the butterfly program, and we're looking forward to additional butterflies being delivered."

The butterfly was painted by Holly McHughes, who has painted murals in Stillwater, as well as in New York. The design was inspired by the Stillwater community and the ways that BancFirst has helped the community through agriculture.

"(McHughes) did a phenomenal job making our vision come to life," said Kimberly Stemm, BancFirst assistant vice president of marketing and business development, who coordinated the unveiling.

She said the butterfly will have a prominent place outside the building, but the unveiling was held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures Friday.

Brandi White, executive director of Wings of Hope, said local businesses purchase the butterflies, and then Wings of Hope works with an artist to coordinate the vision of what the butterfly design should be.

"Then we do their reveal, and then they keep these forever at their business," White said. "...There's a plaque on the front that has the Wings of Hope crisis line on it."

White said the butterflies can be found all over Stillwater, much like the one BancFirst dedicated. The program started in 2011, and now more than 100 large statues and 125 small statues are located at businesses, schools, medical facilities, parks and private gardens.

The butterflies reflect the hope and transformation available to those in need, spreading awareness of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault.

In 2023, Wings of Hope saw 71 women and 78 children come through its shelter.

Stillwater Makes a Change (SMAC), a student-led philanthropic project at Stillwater High School, also had representatives in attendance.

"(SMAC) has partnered with us to raise funds for a dog kennel to be (located) outside of our shelter, so that when families come, they don't have to leave their pets behind, and in dangerous situations they can bring their pets with them," White said. "So that's what we're working on for 2024."

Seniors Abby Berger and Andi Reuter, co-directors for SMAC, were in attendance to raise awareness for SMAC and Wings of Hope. Over the years, more than $1.3 million has been raised through SMAC with support from the Stillwater community.

"We're super excited to continue our support through Wings of Hope and our partnership with BancFirst," Reuter said.

Berger agreed, saying that SMAC is a student-led organization that raises awareness for local nonprofits in Stillwater.

"We have such a giving community," Berger said.

Businesses who are interested in purchasing a butterfly to support Wings of Hope can visit wingsofhopeok.com, where they can find butterflies in sizes large, small and mini. For more information about the program and other needs, call 405-372-9922.