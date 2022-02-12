Banco BPM focused on growing as a standalone lender, CEO says

·2 min read

PARMA, Italy (Reuters) - Banco BPM is focused on growth opportunities as a standalone lender, the head of Italy's third-largest bank said on Saturday, a day after renewed speculation that larger rival UniCredit could launch a takeover bid pushed shares up 10%.

With its roots in the wealthy Lombardy region Banco BPM, which has a market capitalisation of around 5.4 billion euros ($6.13 billion), is seen as the ideal geographical fit for UniCredit, Italy's second-biggest bank.

"We still have a very important path to take on the stock exchange, we have a very important standalone growth path ahead of us that is not yet fully exploited," Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on the sidelines of the ASSIOM FOREX conference in Parma. "Banco BPM is worth more."

Asked about potential interest from UniCredit, Castagna said the bank had not received any communication from its larger peer in that regard.

Responding to the rumours of a potential imminent bid, UniCredit on Friday said it continued to evaluate all strategic options and would inform the market in due time, adding no extraordinary board meeting had been called.

Earlier this week, Banco BPM shares hit their highest-level in four years after the lender posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, as loan loss provisions more than halved and fees boosted revenues.

Castagna said at the time the lender did not see any merger opportunities at present and was concentrating on the business plan it had presented last year.

"We have just come out of a restructuring process, we have presented an aggressive plan ... but we think the market is only beginning to recognise what is the path that will take us much further," Castagna added on Saturday.

Banco BPM's shares have gained around 35% since the beginning of the year and more than 60% in the last 12 months, as it's seen as a possible M&A target.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'The owl is like me': Sandwich mom's book represents children who have 'differences'

    With big Kickstarter success, a Sandwich mom writes a book explaining to her daughter with rare Moebius Syndrome about differences in children.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The market may rise or fall on any given day, for many reasons. Those short-term fluctuations are unavoidable and unpredictable. But the longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to make money.

  • How Super Bowl LVI could forecast your stock winnings this year

    According to one Wall Street firm, the fate of Super Bowl LVI may inform investors about their prospects for potential returns in the stock market this year.

  • AMD Stock Sees Worst One-Day Drop Since 2020 Ahead of Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has come under severe selling pressure just ahead of the completion of its long-pending acquisition of chip maker Xilinx, expected Monday.

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robbins’ hedge fund and its past performance, and go directly and read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. Larry Robbins, an American hedge fund manager, founded […]

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave is likely to have aided NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]

  • Exxon Stock Has Surged. A Big Investor Sold $120 Million of Shares.

    Exxon director Jeff Ubben said his investment firm Inclusive Capital Partners sold a large block of shares the day after a strong fourth-quarter-earnings report.

  • Electric van maker's stock plunges after shake up at Mishawaka plant

    Electric van maker hopes to overcome shakeup and continue producing in Mishawaka plant.