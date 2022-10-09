Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.'s (NYSE:BLX) top owners are individual investors with 52% stake, while41% is held by institutions

Every investor in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 41% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Brandes Investment Partners, LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.5% of common stock, and Banco de la Nacion Argentina, Asset Management Arm holds about 3.7% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.. In their own names, insiders own US$6.8m worth of stock in the US$479m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

