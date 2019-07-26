Some Banco Products (India) (NSE:BANCOINDIA) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 51% Share Price Drop

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Banco Products (India) Limited (NSE:BANCOINDIA) share price is down 51% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -5.7%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 43% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Banco Products (India) had to report a 29% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 51% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 8.52 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Banco Products (India)'s TSR for the last year was -48%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Banco Products (India) shareholders are down 48% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.7%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.1% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Banco Products (India)'s dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

