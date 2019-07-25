Bancor Raised $153 Million and Found Actual Users. Why Did Its Token Tank?

Bancor raised $153 million as one of the top initial coin offerings of 2017. With its BNT token trading near all-time lows, here's an update on the project.

The cryptocurrency industry is still grappling with the legal implications of the initial coin offering (ICO) trend of 2017.

Two years after the token boom, the value of Bancor’s BNT token is in the dumps – sinking from $4.49 in July 2017 to an all-time low last week of $0.44, according to CoinMarketCap.

Yet, the project’s main investors are still holding.

For example, Yoni Assia, CEO of the crypto exchange eToro, described the $153 million Bancor ICO as a “pivotal” moment for the industry and told CoinDesk he is holding BNT because he believes in the team.

The Bancor platform, which provides quick liquidity for niche ERC-20 tokens by using BNT as a market-making reserve currency for all assets on the network, has routinely attracted 100-250 traders a week, according to Etherscan’s tally of BNT token transactions.

The trouble is, there are still legal questions surrounding many of the assets traded on the Bancor platform. This may be part of the reason the startup issued a new policy as of July 8, barring Americans from the platform due to “increased regulatory uncertainty.” (Bancor declined to offer comment for this article.)

One anonymous American Bancor user told CoinDesk he was “very disappointed” he can no longer use his BNT because the platform is now restricted in the U.S.

Traders have used the platform primarily to find arbitrage opportunities for assets like ether and EOS, several traders told CoinDesk, in addition to more niche offerings. For example, Michael Safai of the San Francisco-based fund Dexterity Capital, told CoinDesk his firm used Bancor for arbitrage strategies last year.

Safai said “a lot of people” were placing simultaneous orders on Bancor and EtherDelta – an exchange charged in 2018 with unregistered securities trading – pulling out of whichever order proved less profitable. Although he doesn’t work with such exchanges any more, Safai said such trades could range from $10,000-$100,000.

“It’s kind of like putting your hand, hand over hand, on a baseball bat to see who goes first,” Safai said, explaining how institutional investors used Bancor to dominate the market for specific ERC-20 tokens. “We saw people take losses, actually pay more in gas [transaction fees] just to fight people. … It was like a winner takes all game.”

Safai added this type of activity declined in 2018, when regulatory action put a “chilling effect” on niche token trades among professional traders.

Since then, most Bancor activity derives from non-U.S. jurisdictions. Turkish trader Furkan Ahmet Sunman told CoinDesk he still trades up to $10,000 worth of crypto on the platform every month.

“It is an easy way to convert tokens and it protects my identity,” he said. “Generally, I use Bancor for trading. … Bancor offers the use of my wallet or tokens without limitations.”

One Bancor advisor who spoke on the condition of anonymity told CoinDesk that although Bancor completed “almost everything they talked about” during the token sale, the team is currently “doing all sorts of other stuff with those [token sale] funds.” He added:

“Is [Bancor] worth the huge amount that they’ve raised? Probably not.”

Crypto empire

It’s hard to say what other “stuff” the team is doing with its ICO funds given the lack of public documentation.

According to paperwork filed with the Israeli Corporations Authority, Bancor co-founders Galia and Guy Benartzi now own shares in several startups including BlockchainIL, LiquidEOS and LiquidApps, which is currently operating another token sale.

Both Benartzi siblings are listed as LiquidApps co-founders in the white paper, along with fellow Bancor co-founder Eyal Hertzog. Out of eight LiquidApps co-founders, only two are not already Bancor team members.

As for LocalCoin Ltd, the for-profit Israeli entity contracted by the non-profit Bancor Foundation to work on the platform, BNT holder Tim Draper is listed alongside Bancor’s founding team as one of the startup’s shareholders.

“I think [the Bancor founding team] have been hard at work to build a new economic system,” Draper told CoinDesk. “I hope to see Bancor tokens being used as everything from simple marketplace tokens, to individual tokens where each worker will have a token and employers will have to buy [BNT] to get [employees] to work for them.”