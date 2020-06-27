Is The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) A Good Stock To Buy?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Is The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) a buy here? Investors who are in the know are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that TBBK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

How are hedge funds trading The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TBBK a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was held by Nantahala Capital Management, which reported holding $16.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Rutabaga Capital Management with a $6.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, AQR Capital Management, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Second Curve Capital allocated the biggest weight to The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), around 12.55% of its 13F portfolio. Rutabaga Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.96 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TBBK.