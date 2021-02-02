Band of armed girls robs Fort Worth store of undisclosed amount of money, police say

Police have asked for help to track down three armed robbers accused of stealing money from a store on Jan. 22 in Fort Worth.

And they are all girls.

Fort Worth police say audio and video analysis of the holdup indicates the suspects are female, and one of them was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

Detectives released photographs of the suspects in hope that someone would recognize them and contact police. The photos came from store surveillance video.

The robbery occurred about 6 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Quick Track at 4920 Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.

The three suspects entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money.

They forced the employee to place the cash into a bag.

At one point, the suspects demanded property from a customer who told them he “didn’t have anything.”

After taking the money, the suspects fled on foot.

All three robbers were wearing hooded jackets and masks, police said. One suspect is described as about 5-foot-9 and wore white tennis shoes. The second is about 5-foot-8, and she wore a red bandanna and blue latex gloves. The third suspect is about 5-foot-5 and she was brandishing a handgun in her left hand, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469.