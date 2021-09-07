This band ‘blows out’ arenas and sells out stadiums. It’s coming to Boise in 2022.

One of the biggest bands on the planet will return to Boise for a concert in 2022.

Pop-rock act Imagine Dragons will perform Wednesday, March 2, at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. It’s part of the group’s Mercury Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Ticketmaster for $39.50 to $129.50. There’s also a presale for American Express card members starting at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Known for hits such as “Believer,” “Demons,” “Radioactive” and “Thunder,” Imagine Dragons was formed in 2009 in Las Vegas. The band has sold 46 million albums worldwide, according to a media release.

On its prior Evolve Tour, Imagine Dragons sold out major venues including Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana. In Boise, the band’s past shows have sold out at Outlaw Field and Taco Bell Arena (now ExtraMile). “They blew out this venue last time at the on-sale,” said Creston Thornton, president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region.

More concerts

▪ Electronic musician and DJ Dillon Francis will headline Freaky Fest 4 on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.

The event, billed as “the biggest Halloween party in three years,” will include special guests, a large-scale production, costume contests and drink specials.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Ticketmaster for $30 (first 200 sold) and $39.50 normal general-admission. There also will be 100 VIP tickets available for $79.50 (must be 21 or older).

▪ Reminder: Death Cab for Cutie and Deep Sea Diver are here for a concert Tuesday, Sept. 7 (yes, tonight) at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa.

Tickets are on sale now at ICTickets.