A band of neo-Nazis is spreading hate across North Texas. Here are four of them.

Police across North Texas have had a number of run-ins with neo-Nazi demonstrators since this summer, including complaints of distributing hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers, confrontations at public events and at least one incident of a member using a fake name to speak before the Fort Worth City Council.

A Star-Telegram review of the incidents shows that while the number of participants appears to be small, they try to amplify their efforts using social media. At least one person has been cited by police.

In August, Fort Worth police gave trespassing warnings to four people who were handing out flyers outside of Dickies Arena, according to a police report. Private security had asked the four to leave, which is why police issued warnings.

All four people identified are Texas residents, and social media posts connect them to numerous anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi incidents across North Texas. They are:

David Bloyed, 58, of Frost, which is about an hour drive southeast of Fort Worth;

Jeremy Fuller, 49, of Dallas;

Matteo Sheffield, 20, of Austin;

Barry Young, 25, of Plano.

The Aug. 20 incident and names of the four people given warnings were first reported by The Texas Observer.

Bloyed has had at least two other incidents with law enforcement, according to police and social media posts, including one incident where Fort Worth police issued Bloyed a misdemeanor citation. Most recently, in early November, Bloyed appears to have interacted with Waxahachie police; he then used a slur in a social media post to refer to a Black Waxahachie officer and said that the officer is “Half way to the rope.”

While two of the police interactions have come in recent weeks, cities across North Texas have seen flyering incidents or demonstrations this year. The Star-Telegram has identified multiple incidents where an individual or group has participated in Nazi demonstrations or handed out anti-Semitic material.

Bloyed, in an October phone call with the Star-Telegram, denied that any of his actions have been offensive or harmful, primarily because, he says, he has not been physically combative during any of the demonstrations.

But Jeff Tischauser, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, noted that physical aggression is not the only way to cause harm.

“To say that flyering doesn’t have any impact is a very small-brain, small-minded thing to say,” Tischauser said. “They’re intending to create psychological trauma — that’s what we see in the impact — and they cannot say, ‘Oh, it’s just words.’”

The Star-Telegram attempted to reach the other three men who were given trespassing warnings but did not receive responses.

Incidents across North Texas

The Aug. 20 incident at Dickies Arena was not the first time, or the last, that the group appeared in North Texas.

In mid-August, a user named @Babyfaced, who appears to be Young — posted a video on the social media site Gab. The video shows him and others — including a user named @Schwettyballs who, according to social media posts and photos, appears to be Bloyed — flyering in another town. The video shows a snippet of a downtown area, which the Star-Telegram identified as Mineral Wells.

A user on the social media site Gab posted this photo of a Nazi armband. In October, the same user posted photos of a group in Nazi gear standing outside of Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Mineral Wells police confirmed an incident this summer in which anti-Semitic flyers were placed on cars in downtown. Police provided a copy of a flyer, which is a blatantly anti-Semitic handout taken from a website operated by the neo-Nazi organization Goyim Defense League.

Four days after the Aug. 20 incident at Dickies, the @Babyfaced user posted on Gab that they would flyer “everyday” if they didn’t have to worry about “getting harassed by the boys in the blue.”

In late August, @Babyfaced posted another video of a similar flyering, which shows Texas plates on parked vehicles. It wasn’t clear where that incident took place.

Additionally, police in Allen said that someone distributed flyers at a gun show in late September and in a neighborhood a couple of weeks after that. Allen police Sgt. Jonathan Maness said officers did not interact with any of the group members in those incidents.

“They don’t hang around long, they get their stuff out and then they’re gone,” Maness said.

Fort Worth police records obtained by the Star-Telegram then show a similar incident in early October outside a gun show at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

A group dressed in Nazi regalia was escorted out of the gun show Oct. 7, the Star-Telegram previously reported, but a larger group returned the next day. A police report says that when the group returned on Oct. 8, one of the members — later identified as Bloyed — got into a verbal altercation with a venue staff member and called the person a “(expletive) Jew” twice. In a video of the incident, obtained by the Star-Telegram, Bloyed says, “(expletive) you, Jew.”

This time, unlike the August warning, police issued Bloyed a citation for disorderly conduct. On the police report, the citation – which is a Class C misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of a $500 fine and no jail time – is listed as an “anti-Jewish” crime. (Bloyed would not answer the Star-Telegram’s question about whether he planned to pay the fine. “Just keep your ear open. You’ll find out what’s going to happen with that,” he said.)

That same day, a group dressed in Nazi gear ate at a Torchy’s Tacos in nearby medical district, which led to a viral TikTok video posted by a Fort Worth woman. And people in Nazi gear placed about 200 anti-Semitic flyers on vehicles at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Police believe it was the same group.

Immediately after the incidents in October, the @Babyfaced user posted two photos of people dressed in Nazi gear doing a straight-arm salute in front of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

An Oct. 8 Gab post shows a group of people in Nazi regalia posing outside of Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. That day, Fort Worth police issued a citation for disorderly conduct to one member of the group.

“Extremely successful protest and flyer drop during a white normie event, handed out over a thousand flyers face to face this weekend,” the post said.

A month later, on Nov. 4, police in Waxahachie were called to the gun show at the Waxahachie Civic Center, according to Lt. Joshua Oliver. A man was handing out flyers with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Police asked the man, who was alone, to leave at the request of the civic center.

“Physically, he was not combative,” Oliver said. “I would not describe him as compliant, in his actions. I would describe him as pretty belligerent, which was one of the reasons he was asked to leave the property.”

The man left after a discussion with police, Oliver said, but then went into downtown and left flyers on parked vehicles. Oliver said the man may have violated Waxahachie ordinances that prohibit handouts on vehicles.

Oliver said he could not confirm the name of the man because there are no charges against him. However, that day, Bloyed appeared to post about the incident on social media, under the @Schwettyballs username.

“I just got ran out of the outside sidewalk entrance to the Waxahachie Texas convention center,” he posted. He also implied that he was armed at the time, listed three police officers who responded to the scene and used a racial slur against one.

A focus on Fort Worth

Bloyed, in his posts and in his phone call with the Star-Telegram, seemed particularly focused on the city of Fort Worth. In a Gab post, he named Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and linked to a Star-Telegram article about a vigil for Israel where Parker gave remarks.

When the Star-Telegram asked Bloyed about Fort Worth, he said the city is his “enemy” after the way that the city and police responded to his demonstrations, which he described as “the most peaceful activism ever.” (A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said that officers “are committed to protecting both the safety of our residents and their constitutional rights,” including free speech.)

Bloyed similarly railed about free speech in another type of incident in Fort Worth, which police did not involve police.

Bloyed — under a false name — spoke during the public comment session of an Aug. 15 city council meeting about freedom of speech and the rights of citizens to distribute political flyers. The speech itself was not explicitly anti-Semitic or racist, but he ended his comment by directing listeners to the GDL website that provides templates for anti-Semitic flyers.

A post on the social media site Gab, of a video clip of a man speaking at a Fort Worth city council meeting.

In the sign-up sheet for the council meeting, which was obtained by the Star-Telegram, Bloyed used the name “Chris Jackson” and was the only speaker who did not provide contact information such as an address, phone number or email address.

City spokesperson Bethany Warner said in an email that public commenters are supposed to state their name and city when they speak, but the city doesn’t require documentation.

The sign-up sheet for the Aug. 15 Fort Worth city council meeting shows that the man registered to speak as “Chris Jackson” and did not provide any contact information.

When the Star-Telegram asked how the council would respond if a commenter veered into offensive or hateful language, Warner referred to council “rules of conduct” that prohibit “hostile, abusive, vulgar or obscene language,” among other things.

A ‘devastating’ impact

North Texas has seen a number of other right-wing extremist incidents in recent months.

The white supremacist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes visited the office of a right-wing consulting firm near Fort Worth in early October. That visit kicked off calls within the GOP for politicians, as high profile as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, to return donations they received from the head of that firm.

Tischauser, at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Texas seems to have more of this type of activity than other states. He attributed that to the influence of the secessionist movement, as well as what extremist or hate groups might see as “wins” in local and state government, such as the state’s anti-trans legislation. And even if those extremist groups weren’t the driving force behind those policy changes, Tischuaser said, they’ll frame themselves as such.

“Anytime (an) extremist policy is talked about or maybe voted on in the Texas legislature, you can go on Telegram, you can go on Gab and see members of hate groups or their supporters really saying, ‘Look at what we did,’” Tischauser said. “They just take a victory lap.”

He said that the anti-Semitic flyerings and demonstrations around North Texas seem to be the work of a relatively small group. In the early October incidents in Fort Worth, the group appeared to be 10 to 12 people. But even a small group can have a considerable impact.

“Where it gets a little murky is when you try to think about the influence and the spread of that influence,” Tischauser said. “While they might have 10 to 15 members … the influence has more of an impact.”

He added that the Goyim Defense League, because it doesn’t have a strict membership system, allows people to more casually interact with its anti-Semitic content, including reposting GDL-created content.

And the impact on people who encounter the anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric is clear, too. Tischauser called it “devastating” to marginalized groups.

Fort Worth resident Jessica Gregorio, who posted the TikTok video at Torchy’s Tacos, previously told the Star-Telegram that the neo-Nazis presence was deeply upsetting.

Fort Worth police said officers will continue to respond when residents report disturbances, including when a person or group is being asked to leave private property.

Police Sgt. Jason Spencer said in an email that responding officers will determine whether any crime has occurred. Officers can issue criminal trespassing warnings at the property owner’s request. Those warnings, such as the ones issued in August, document that a person or group is not welcome on a particular property.

“This helps protect the private property rights of business owners to control who is on their premises,” Spencer wrote.

Spencer said that the police department works to balance free speech rights with safety, and acknowledged that even offensive speech is legally protected.

“However, in cases where a person’s conduct crosses over from speech into action that violates state law or local ordinance, officers will take appropriate enforcement action when necessary to preserve the peace and protect the right of our residents to feel safe in public,” Spencer wrote.