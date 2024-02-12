Band of showers moving into the Jacksonville area, gusty winds are the primary threat

The First Alert Weather Team says rain is in store for late Monday afternoon.

It’s being caused by an approaching cold front bumping into warm temperatures that are near 80 degrees. Here’s what you can expect:

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread west to east, reaching just west of Jacksonville by 4 p.m.-5 p.m.; the Interstate 95 corridor and downtown Jacksonville by 5 p.m.-6 p.m.; lingering over St. Johns and Putnam counties south of Jacksonville through 8 p.m.

There is a very marginal chance for a strong to severe storm, but nothing widespread. Gusty winds will be the primary threat.

While it will rain everywhere, amounts will not be all that great, averaging less than a half an inch for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida to half an inch for Southeast Georgia.

Clearing skies and much cooler by early Tuesday morning.

