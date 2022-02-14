This band sold out two nights at Red Rocks in minutes. It’s coming to Boise this summer

If you don’t follow current music closely, you might be caught off guard — surprised, even — by the popularity of Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Here’s all you need to know: The Nashville quintet definitely is big enough to headline a 4,000-capacity outdoor venue at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise — RKS for short — will perform at Outlaw Field on Friday, July 15, with opening act Houndmouth.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Ticketmaster.com for $42.50 standard general admission, $37.50 Garden member, and $84 suite. There’s also a presale for Garden members that starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Formed in 2013 in Boone, North Carolina, the indie-rock band — often described as “genre-defying” — has been on a tear lately. The same week Rainbow Kitten Surprise plays in Boise, the band will headline July 11 and 12 at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Both nights sold out “within just minutes of going on sale,” according to a press release.

“The band has a long history of sold-out dates,” the release adds, “with their 2019 “How To: Friend, Love, Freefall” North American headline tour featuring 50 sold-out shows, six venue upgrades, three second nights added and over 80,000 tickets sold. That tour also included a show at Red Rocks, which sold out in less than a week.”

When Rainbow Kitten Surprise visited Boise in 2018, it performed at the 999-capacity Knitting Factory Concert House.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is the fifth concert revealed for 2022 at Outlaw Field in Boise. Also on the schedule: Ween on June 28, The Avett Brothers on July 12, Khruangbin on July 13 and The Head and the Heart on Aug. 9.