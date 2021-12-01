Bandelier National Monument seeks help finding those who killed elk and mule deer

Dec. 1—Law enforcement rangers at Bandelier National Monument are hoping members of the public can help them track down those responsible for killing an elk and a mule deer on monument land.

The elk was discovered at 10:45 a.m. Sunday by rangers, said law enforcement ranger Dennis Mulligan. According to a news release, the animal was killed near the intersection of Forest Road 289 and N.M. 4.

The remains of the mule deer were discovered on Los Alamos National Lab land near Gate 3, also known as the Knife Edge Trailhead, that same morning. According to the news release "the animal [was] likely killed sometime the previous night."

The crime of poaching on national park property is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and six months in jail, he said.

In addition, those responsible can have the weapons or tools they used to kill the animals confiscated and must pay the monument a restitution fee for each animal killed, he said.

Tristanna Bickford, spokeswoman for the New Mexico Game and Fish Department, said the state also can apply a fourth-degree felony charge for "a waste of game," which carries the potential for a $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail. The agency also can charge the perpetrator with a misdemeanor.

Bickford said she had no updates on the case Tuesday night.

Bandelier National Monument is offering $3,500 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, he said.

"If anybody were to see anything within the park that was suspicious, whether it was related to this or not, we would love to hear that information," he said.

The killing of any animal on national park land is illegal, he said. He said Bandelier generally experiences about two poaching incidents every year.

He declined to say whether the two animals were shot or whether there is any evidence to tie the two crimes to the same suspect, as the case is still under investigation.

"We're holding on to some information to hopefully help lead us to the right person responsible," Mulligan said.

Mulligan said anyone with information about the poaching incidents can call the park's crime tip line at 505-709-0077.