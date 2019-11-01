What Is Bandhan Bank's (NSE:BANDHANBNK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Bandhan Bank (NSE:BANDHANBNK) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 30% share price pop in the last month. The full year gain of 49% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Bandhan Bank's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Bandhan Bank's P/E of 31.12 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Bandhan Bank has a higher P/E than the average company (20.6) in the banks industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bandhan Bank shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Bandhan Bank grew EPS by a stonking 36% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 236%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Bandhan Bank's Balance Sheet

Bandhan Bank has net debt worth 12% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Bandhan Bank's P/E Ratio

Bandhan Bank has a P/E of 31.1. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Bandhan Bank over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 23.9 back then to 31.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.