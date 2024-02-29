Bandidos gang member member pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

Jonathan Bivins, an Alamogordo man and Bandidos Motorcycle Club member faces up to 15-years in prison for possession of firearms and ammunitions he was prohibited from having.

Bivins, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition in federal court according to a Feb. 27 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A photo of a Bandidos Motorcycle Club vest and 13 guns with ammunition. Jonathan Bivins is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms.

Bivins was indicted on Dec. 6, 2023 in front of a federal grand jury. On Aug. 31, 2023 the FBI and New Mexico State Police executed a federal search warrant on the Bandidos Motorcycle Club at a home in Alamogordo.

Law enforcement did not disclose if anyone else was present at the time of the search or what other evidence was found.

Bivins has felony drug offenses dating back to 2005, all of which he pleaded guilty to.

According to court documents, in 2005 he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2008, Bivins was charged with possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and negligent use of a deadly weapon under the influence.

Bivins will remain in custody until his sentencing which has not been scheduled.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office and New Mexico State Police led the investigation as part of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph M. Spindle and David B. Hirsch are prosecuting.

