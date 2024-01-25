Is Bandit a bandit or just a pit bull puppy in the wrong pocket at the wrong time?

Macomb County authorities thought they'd seen it all.

Until Jan. 16. That's when Roseville police discovered a surprise while patting down a suspect in a theft at a bank several hours earlier. They found a palm-sized bundle of gray fur and blue eyes — a weeks-old pit bull puppy that was zipped into the man's jacket pocket.

"This is definitely a first," said Jeff Randazzo, Macomb County's chief animal control officer.

Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin agreed.

"I don't think anybody at this department's seen anything like it," he said Tuesday.

Last week, the tiny puppy curled up among blankets in a large kennel space inside animal control's facility in Mount Clemens.

An approximately 5-week-old pit bull puppy that was found in a jacket pocket of larceny suspect out of Roseville on Jan. 16, 2024. The puppy was turned over to Macomb County Animal Control after Roseville Police officers found it.

The approximately 5-week-old puppy, which Randazzo described as a healthy female blue pit bull, was nicknamed "Bandit." Animal control later learned her owners named her Frappy.

The puppy's ears had been cropped, supposedly by a veterinarian, and had stitches, Randazzo said. He described the puppy as "just a baby baby."

Puppy makes it to police station ahead of suspect

He said the puppy was at animal control briefly, but since the outdated facility doesn't have an isolation area, the puppy was housed outside of the building in foster care.

Berlin said a person from a business was doing a transaction Jan. 16 when someone stole a bag containing about $5,200 at the Comerica Bank on Groesbeck Highway.

The suspect fled, but Roseville detectives caught up with him in Detroit several hours later. They found the puppy when they searched him.

"They were stunned," Berlin said of the officers' find, adding they took "extreme care to care for it."

"I think the puppy got to the station before the suspect did, from what I heard," Berlin said, adding that officers "did a great job. They kept it warm."

Animal control took possession of the puppy after police were concerned about its young age.

The human's criminal charges

"Basically, it was a crime of opportunity," Berlin said of the theft at the bank. "He grabbed it and was off to the races."

Authorities don't know if the puppy was with the suspect at the time of the alleged theft.

Brian Askin, 24, of St. Clair Shores, is charged with larceny from a person in the alleged incident at the bank. He was released from the county jail, where he was being held on $20,000 bond. He is not facing any animal neglect or animal cruelty charges.

More: Animal rescues watch over animals in need, but no one's watching them. That could change.

Askin's attorney, Robbie Lang, said he believes his client purchased the puppy a few days before the incident at the bank. He said he does not believe the puppy was with his client during the alleged theft.

Lang said as far as he knows, Askin didn't hurt the puppy. Lang had no comment on the larceny case "until we work things out in court." Askin's next court date is Jan. 31, per 39th District Court online records.

Randazzo said the puppy was returned to Askin on Tuesday after Askin was released from jail and paid an impound fee.

Randazzo said he met with Askin after he was released to talk with him about caring for the puppy. Randazzo said he and his staff had to determine whether they could set the puppy up for success and have a "coaching moment" with the owner, who told them a friend gave him the puppy.

Randazzo said they want to help with vaccines and microchipping the puppy. And, they can "keep an eye on this dog" now that the puppy and Askin are on their radar.

He said animal control is "hoping to take a bad situation and (make) it better."

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Roseville police find pit bull puppy during pat down of theft suspect