Bandon man pleads guilty to several charges

Oct. 17—On September 27, Kyle R. Thompson (33) had two cases set for trial stemming from his actions in June involving a police pursuit in a vehicle and on foot. The case included a K9 track and the alleged use of a firearm in an attempt to escape from the K9 and pursing deputy.

Before trial, Thompson petitioned the court to plead guilty to all charges stemming from the incident, with the exception of any charges relating to the incident with the firearm and K9 unit. The court accepted Thompson's peal of guilty to the following charges.

CASE # 23CR31015

Fail To Appear I — 18 Months DOC

Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Vehicle — 6 Months DOC

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Foot — 10 days (Concurrent)

Recklessly Endangering — 10 days (Concurrent)

Reckless Driving — 10 days (Concurrent)

Fail To Appear I — 8 Months DOC

After accepting the guilty plea on the above charges, Thompson and his attorney advised they would be moving forward with a jury trial on the charges relating to the firearm and its use. These charges were.

Escape II (Escape by use or threat of physical force) — Found Not Guilty

Menacing (Placing another in fear of imminent serious physical injury) — Found Not Guilty

After a day-long trial, a jury of 12 found Thompson not guilty on the prison presumptive charges of escape II and menacing. The jury found Thompson guilty of the lesser included charge of escape III (Escaping from custody), and he was subsequently sentenced to 10 days concurrent with other charges.

Escape III — 10 days (Concurrent)