Bands sing for hope

Jan. 22—HENDERSON — Clearview Church hosted the Sing for Hope Concert for the benefit of Oxford's Hope House on Saturday — four bands sang for hope, to put it more poetically.

The Hope House is a step for those women in getting back on their feet, whether from homelessness, substance abuse disorders or others. It provides a stable, faith-based environment for them to "rebuild their lives," described Minister Marie Dudley. The program lasts six to 18 months. Michelle Bumpass thanked the crowd for coming.

Hope House's director Pastor Ronnie Morton hopes to go bigger and better next year. They raised around $5,500 out of a goal of $15,000. Around 40 people were present, and each approached to put some cash or checks into the offering plate at the end.

The concert was the brainchild of one Scott Wilkins, a member of Greater Joy. He and had initially conceived of it as a battle of church bands — though decided to do away with the competitive aspect and focus on the goal.

The Clearview Worship Group and the youth band performed first, back-to-back. They had similar lineups — that genre of new gospel, with just a touch of rock and roll in it. It has that sort of melancholic, sort of inspirational tone.

Next up, Morton led a quartet called the Greater Joy Spirituals and sang a few upbeat tunes about how he became a Christian. His lineup was some old-fashioned Black gospel. After each song, he spoke for a short time about his life's journey with some musical accompaniment in the form of little guitar and bass riffs.

Last up was Evans Solid Rock Church for All People out of Wake Forest — Morton has a brother in the church, so he spread the word. They, a group of nine singers or thereabout, sang some crooning, powerful choral hymns.

Oxford Mayor Guillermo Nurse came to the event and was a true-blue member of the crowd, clapping to the beat.

"This event is needed," said Nurse. "We want to do more — we want to have a Hope House for men, also."

The city is putting together a Community Task Force to brainstorm ideas to help those who need it. Their first meeting will be sometime in the next two weeks, he said.

"Didn't know how many people would show up," said Wilkins, "but we're glad with what we have. We're going to keep growing it, that's our mission."

Those interested in donating can mail checks payable to Treasures of Joy Corporation at 201 Lewis Street, Oxford, North Carolina, 27565 or visit treasuresofjoy.churchcenter.com/giving.