Bang Energy Drink’s Parent Files for Bankruptcy, Plans New Distribution Network

(Bloomberg) -- Bang Energy, the energy drink maker beset by lawsuits, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Florida on Monday with plans to revamp its distribution model.

Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bang’s parent company, listed assets and liabilities of as much as $1 billion each in its bankruptcy petition. Bang intends to continue operating and has $100 million of new financing lined up from lenders, according to a statement.

Bang plans to use court protection to implement a new, improved distribution network, according to the statement. The company says it lost a significant share of the energy drink market in recent years, when it was partnered with Pepsi.

The filing will also help Bang recover from multiple lawsuits, according to the statement.

Competitor Monster Energy Co. won $293 million this year in a false advertising and trade secrets case against Bang. Monster is identified in bankruptcy court papers as Bang’s largest unsecured creditor.

Bang also owes PepsiCo Inc. $115 million under a settlement, court papers show. The company’s partnership with Pepsi, which began in 2020, came undone amid disputes and lawsuits.

Bang traces it roots to a small sports supplement store founded in 1993 by Jack Owoc, the sole shareholder of parent company Vital Pharmaceuticals. Owoc in 2012 introduced Bang, marketed as a pre-workout and energy drink.

In the statement, Owoc vowed to continue fighting Monster Energy and Pepsi. He added that Bang’s new distribution plans will allow the company to return to explosive growth.

“We are coming like a freight train and cannot be stopped,” Owoc said.

The bankruptcy is Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., 22-17842, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (Fort Lauderdale).

