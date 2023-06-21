‘Signs of Life’ Spotted Near Site of Missing Sub, Explorers’ Group Says

OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via Reuters

A group connected with one of the billionaires on board the submersible that went missing off the coast of Massachusetts Sunday revealed Tuesday night that there have been “likely signs of life” near the site of the vessel’s disappearance.

The news comes just hours after reports disclosed that a “banging” noise had been detected in the area—giving rescuers new hope that the five people trapped in the submersible may still be alive. It remains unclear what happened to the vessel—or even where exactly it is.

The vessel, which was on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic and had just 96 hours of oxygen onboard, has not been heard from since Sunday—prompting a massive search-and-rescue operation spanning the size of the state of Connecticut.

A Canadian aircraft that joined in the mission Tuesday detected a noise near the site where the submersible disappeared after deploying several “sonobuoys,” according to an email sent to Department of Homeland Security leadership and viewed by Rolling Stone. The update stated that the aircraft “heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes,” though it did not state when the noise was first detected—or what may have been causing it.

“Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard,” the email continued.

A subsequent update sent to the group of DHS leaders Tuesday night claimed that more audible sounds were heard in the area—though they appeared different than the first set of noises, according to CNN.

As a result, remote operated vehicles were deployed to the site. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed just after midnight that searches of the area “have yielded negative results”—though the search remains ongoing.

Meanwhile a white, rectangular object was discovered floating in the water by another Canadian aircraft, the update said, but has yet to be investigated after the ship sent to recover the object was re-routed to search for the source of the noises.

The Explorers’ Club, a group connected to Hamish Harding—a British billionaire thought to be on board the vessel—wrote Tuesday night that the events of the day had given members “much greater confidence” that recovery efforts may still be possible.

“There is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” the group said in a statement.

The four others on board were identified earlier in the day as Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both from one of the richest families in Pakistan; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver with 37 expeditions to the Titanic wreckage under his belt; and Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate Inc, the company behind the vessel.

Message from President Richard Garriott Regarding the Ongoing Titanic Search and Rescue Mission pic.twitter.com/ec7YX5VQCY — ExplorersClub (@ExplorersClub) June 21, 2023

While recovery efforts are ongoing, OceanGate Expeditions is under increasing scrutiny after reports emerged of the company’s “risky” approach and shoddy safety record.

Lawsuits filed by former employees and even several letters from experts in the industry show concern in recent years for the safety of OceanGate’s Titan vessel—the same one now missing.

“The submersible industry had significant concerns over the strategy of building a deep sea expedition submersible without following existing classification safety guidelines,” Will Kohnen, the chairman of Manned Underwater Vehicles committee of the Marine Technology Society, told the New York Times Tuesday of the company’s record.

The largely unregulated craft was also not outfitted with any emergency location transmitter (ELT)—a common safety feature on board most air and watercraft in case of emergencies.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.