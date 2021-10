Eating Well

From savory stuffing to tangy cranberry sauce, the Thanksgiving flavors we love are so cozy and delicious—why only enjoy them once a year? With these stuffing casseroles, stunning main dishes and classic sides, you can celebrate Thanksgiving year-round. Recipes like Chicken & Stuffing Casserole and Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese are tasty and healthy enough to be a part of your meal any time of the year.