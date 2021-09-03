Bangkok-based insurtech Sunday banks $45M Series B from investors like Tencent

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

Sunday, an insurtech startup based in Bangkok, announced it has raised a $45 million Series B. Investors include Tencent, SCB 10X, Vertex Growth, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, Quona Capital, Aflac Ventures and Z Venture Capital. The company says the round was oversubscribed, and that it doubled its revenue growth in 2020.

Founded in 2017, Sunday describes itself as a “full-stack” insurtech, which means it handles everything from underwriting to distribution of its policies. Its products currently include motor and travel insurance policies that can be purchased online, and Sunday Health for Business, a healthcare coverage program for employers. Sunday also offers subscription-based smartphone plans through partners.

The company uses AI and machine learning-based technology underwrite its motor insurance and employee health benefits products, and says its data models also allow it to automate pricing and scale its underwriting process for complex risks. Sunday says it currently serves 1.6 million customers.

Indonesian insurtech startup PasarPolis gets $54 million Series B from investors including LeapFrog and SBI

The new funding will be used to expand in Indonesia and develop new distribution channels, including insurance agents and SMEs.

Insurance penetration is still relatively low in many Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, but the industry is gaining traction thanks to increasing consumer awareness. The COVID-19 pandemic also drove interest in financial planning, including investment and insurance, especially health coverage.

Other insurtech startups in Indonesia that have recently raised funding include Lifepal, PasarPolis, Qoala and Fuse.

In a statement, Sunday co-founder and chief executive officer Cindy Kuo said, “Awareness for health insurance will continue to increase and we believe more consumers would be open to shop for insurance online. We plan to expand our platform architecture to offer retail insurance to our health members and partners while we continue to grow our portfolio in Thailand and Indonesia.”

Indonesian D2C insurance marketplace Lifepal raises $9M Series A

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Says It Would Challenge a Ban on Payment for Order Flow

    "The idea of banning payment for order flow is pretty draconian," Robinhood's legal chief said.

  • If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021. For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship. Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Delisting refers to the

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Thousands with student loan debt are owed refunds — see if you qualify

    You could be entitled to money back, but not realize it.

  • Is Investing in the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

    The good news is, even this passive approach to investing is likely to allow the average income earner to become a self-made millionaire by the time he or she decides to retire. Let's take a hypothetical 25-year-old named Ted as an example. Ted has landed a job as an apprentice HVAC technician earning a relatively typical $34,000 per year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Cardano's ada jumps to more than $3 for the first time after the network begins upgrades to deliver smart contracts

    Ada's price has risen sharply in recent weeks as excitement has built around a major network upgrade, codenamed Alonzo, that could help cardano challenge ethereum.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • India launches Account Aggregator to extend financial services to millions

    India’s top banks five years ago built the interoperable UPI rails and enabled over 150 million people in the South Asian market to pay digitally. Scores of firms -- including local firms Paytm, PhonePe, CRED and international giants Google and Facebook -- in India today support the UPI infrastructure, which is now reporting 3 billion transactions each month. On Thursday, eight Indian banks announced that they are rolling out -- or about to roll out -- a system called Account Aggregator to enable consumers to consolidate all their financial data in one place.

  • Want a $1 Million Nest Egg? Here's the Monthly Retirement Plan Contribution That Could Pull It Off

    Many people dream of retiring with $1 million or more to their name. Now the reality is that you don't really have to fixate on a $1 million nest egg. You may be able to do just fine in retirement with less savings, or you might need a lot more.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • How Car Color Affects Insurance Rates

    Is your red car really going to cost you?

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • Ethereum Competitor Solana Achieves $38 Billion in Market Valuation — What Does This Mean for Bitcoin?

    When it comes to cryptocurrency, most people have heard of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest cryptos with market caps of more than $896 billion and more than $414 billion, respectively, according...